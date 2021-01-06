STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Christian members urge cops to book VHP workers for breaking into prayer meet

Police here had booked five people on Sunday for allegedly trying to unlawfully convert people to Christianity.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:49 PM

VHP Odisha,

Image of VHP members used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Members of the Christian community on Wednesday met the district police chief here seeking the registration of a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who had allegedly barged into a prayer meeting earlier this week.

In the petition submitted to Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand, the community members alleged that 20 people, including VHP office bearer Shyam Mishra, barged into the meeting, beat up women, indulged in indecent acts and also looted the place.

The Christian community members had come from different districts of the state.

Police here had booked five people on Sunday for allegedly trying to unlawfully convert people to Christianity.

SP Anand said the matter is being probed and action will be initiated based on the facts that emerge in the investigation.

The complaint lodged by the Christian community will also be probed, he said.

On Tuesday, Anand did not specify the Christian prayer meetings and also referred to two other cases in which the accused are Muslims.

He said local VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi and his workers handed over to police the five people who were part of a prayer meeting organised by a Christian outfit called 'Swarg ka Shubh Samachar'.

The VHP leader alleged that the outfit was indulging in religious conversion through allurement.

SP Anand had told PTI on Tuesday, "After the registration of three cases on religious conversion in the district, instructions have been issued to police stations to keep themselves aware of prayer meetings in their jurisdictions, and act strictly when they are completely sure that conversion is taking place in the garb of prayer."

Anand said a watch should be kept on people who indulge in religious conversion and action taken when there is complete evidence.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers Christian prayer meeting Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur
