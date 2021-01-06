STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand CM apologises to Opposition leader after state BJP president calls her 'budhiya'

Rawat tweeted at around 1 am in the morning on Wednesday, saying that he is 'very sad' to hear about the remarks made against Hridayesh and will call her to make a personal apology

Published: 06th January 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After a backlash over Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat's remarks on leader of the Opposition Indira Hridayesh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat made a public apology to her.

Rawat tweeted at around 1 am in the morning on Wednesday, saying that he is 'very sad' to hear about the remarks made against Hridayesh and will call her to make a personal apology.

"Respected Indira Hridayesh ji, I am sad beyond anything today. Women are highly respectable to us. I personally apologise to you and all others who are saddened by this like me. I will speak to you personally and offer my humble apologies again," tweeted the CM.

Rawat tweeted an apology to the 80-year-old leader of opposition who was called 'budhiya' (old lady) and 'doobta jahaz' (sinking ship) by Bhagat on Tuesday.

"Humari neta-pratipaksha keh rahi bahut se vidhayak humare sampark me hain. Are budhiya! tujhse kyun sampark karenge? Doobte jahaz se koi sampark karega? (Our Leader of Opposition says that several MLAs are in touch with us. Why would they contact you old woman? What would one want to do with a sinking ship?)," the BJP president had remarked.

Reacting to this, Hridayesh said that she was hurt with the kind of language used by the BJP state president and demanded that the ruling party’s national leadership take cognizance of the incident.

“Such language is an insult to motherhood which the women of our hills will never forgive. I don’t use such unparliamentary language so can't stoop to his level. I urge the BJP  national leadership to take notice of this and seek explanation from him. Raising the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, these people should at least be mindful of their language," said Hridayesh.

Following the incident, Congress workers launched protests across the state burning effigies and demanding the removal of Bhagat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trivendra Singh Rawat Indira Hridayesh Bansidhar Bhagat Uttarakhand
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp