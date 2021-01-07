STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 charge-sheeted by CBI in Vyapam scam related to PMT-2011 case in Madhya Pradesh

The 2011 Vyapam scam related case will next be heard by the Special CBI court in Gwalior on January 28.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 60 accused were charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the multi-layered Vyapam scam related to the state quota allotment-Pre Medical Test 2011 case before a special CBI court in Gwalior on Thursday.

Those charge-sheeted also included the directors of medical colleges and former director of state medical education departments, besides other influential individuals.

Importantly, none of the charge-sheeted accused were summoned by the premier investigation agency in compliance with a MP High Court-Gwalior Bench’s Wednesday order, directing the Special Court not to insist upon the personal appearance of more than five accused before the trial court on any particular date.

The 2011 Vyapam scam related case will next be heard by the Special CBI court in Gwalior on January 28.

According to informed sources, the PMT-2011 related case is different from other PMT related cases, as the private medical colleges were the actual beneficiaries in this case.

According to the charge-sheet submitted by the CBI in the case, the high rankers in the PMT-2011 exam (conducted for admission to medical colleges in the state) first qualified and got selected for admission in the medical colleges. But in collusion with the private medical colleges they vacated the seats owing to which the government quota seats remained vacant.

The vacant seats were then filled by private medical colleges on the last day of admission allegedly through low scoring candidates, who had paid huge sums to the concerned colleges.

Importantly, a division bench of MP High Court in Gwalior had on Wednesday ordered the Special CBI court not to insist upon the personal appearance of more than five accused before the trial court on any particular date.

The order was passed by the HC on Wednesday while disposing of a petition filed by the accused named in the CBI’s charge-sheet filed on Thursday.

In the petition before the HC, the accused named in the CBI charge-sheet had submitted that they have been summoned to appear together on the said date at one place.

It could lead to congregation in the Gwalior District Court premises, which increases the threat of a Covid-19 spread.

