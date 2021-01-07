STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre brings in ordinance to end Jammu and Kashmir cadre

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre on Thursday ended the Jammu and Kashmir Cadre for All India Service officers, merging IAS, IPS & Indian Forest Services officers of J&K cadre with AGMUT cadre.

The officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre can be posted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Cadre officers will report directly to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs just like other officers of AGMUT, and MHA will be the final authority of all services matters such as inter segment transfers of officers, promotions, foreign deputations etc.

“The members of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir, shall be borne and become part of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories cadre, and all future allocations of All India Services Officers for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh shall be made to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories Cadre for which necessary modifications may be made in corresponding cadre allocation rules by the Central Government,” stated issued by the Union Ministry of Law and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The notification added that necessary modifications may be made in the corresponding cadre allocation rules by the central government.

Earlier the J&K reorganization act passed by Parliament on August 6, 2019 said that officers in J&K cadre of the erstwhile State, now bifurcated into UT of J&K and Ladakh) will continue to serve in the cadre.

The officers so borne or allocated on AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and UT cadre) shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the Central government, read the notification, amending Section 88 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The amendment in J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 was made via an Ordinance and the move comes weeks before the start of budget session of Parliament.

The move comes over a year after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into union territories in August 2019.

