STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 14 more Maoists give up arms under 'Lon Varatu' campaign

The development is cited as yet another success achieved under the ongoing 'Lon Varatu' (in Gondi dialect meaning return to home) campaign.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: As many as 14 Maoists surrendered before the police in the strife-torn Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, about 400 km south of Raipur on Thursday. 

Two of the surrendered rebels were carrying the reward of Rs 1 lakh on their head. 

The development is cited as yet another success achieved under the ongoing 'Lon Varatu' (in Gondi dialect meaning return to home) campaign.

“Those who surrendered have various cases registered again them. Submitting to the appeal of 'Lon Varatu' mission, they expressed their willingness to return to the mainstream after becoming frustrated with the “anti-development and hollow ideology” of the CPI (Maoist)”, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada SP.

The surrendered Maoists were given an immediate incentive of Rs 10,000 each. They would be rehabilitated as per the government’s policy, he added.

Taking ahead of the anti-Maoist programme, the Dantewada police had launched 'Lon Varatu' in July last year by making public the names of the most wanted Maoists and an appeal to them to return to the mainstream. The district police have put posters and banners of around 1,600 rebels in their native villages appealing to them to renounce violence.

The rebels are under tremendous pressure owing to the persistent and successful anti-Maoist and area domination operations launched by the security forces.

Dantewada is among the seven worst Maoist affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Maoists surrender
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp