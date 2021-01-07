STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 recoveries cross 1 crore-mark in India

A total 19,587 patients have recuperated and discharged in a span of 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 10,016,859.

Published: 07th January 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India has leaped across a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with the cumulative recoveries crossing the 1 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A total 19,587 patients have recuperated and discharged in a span of 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 10,016,859.

India's recoveries are the highest in the world. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 97,88,776, the ministry highlighted.

"The recovered cases are 44 times the number of active cases," it said.

The active caseload presently stands at 2,28,083 and comprises merely 2.19 per cent of the total infections.

The ministry said that 51 per cent of the total recovered cases are concentrated in five states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.

Following the national pursuit, all states and union territories have recovery rate more than 90 per cent.

"India's recovery rate is the highest in the world. Countries with higher caseload are reporting lesser recovery rate than India's," the ministry underlined.

With the expansion in the testing infrastructure, the COVID-19 positivity rate of India has also gone down.

The daily positivity rate remains below 3 per cent.

"Seventeen states and UTs have weekly positivity rate more than the national average," the ministry said.

It said 79.08 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala continues to lead with 5,110 single-day recoveries, followed by Maharashtra with 2,570 new recoveries.

About 83.88 per cent of the new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported 6,394 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded 4,382 new cases while Chhattisgarh has registered 1,050 new cases on Wednesday.

A total of 222 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, 67.57 per cent are concentrated in six states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths (66 deaths). Kerala also saw a fatality count of 25 while West Bengal reported 22 new deaths.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to  1,50,336 with 222 new fatalities, according to data updated at 8 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp