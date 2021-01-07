STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAF, NDRF, forest personnel try to douse fire raging in Nagaland's Dzukou

Asked about the impact of the fire on the main Dzukou valley, the DFO Kohima said that it is safe as of current situation.

The fire broke out in the Dzukou range in Southern Angami region of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the Dzukou range in Southern Angami region of the district on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Indian Air Force helicopters, NDRF teams, forest, police and volunteers for the ninth day on Wednesday tried to douse the fire raging in the scenic Dzukou range in Nagaland's Kohima district, officials said.

The fire broke out in the Dzukou range on December 29.

The tourist hotspot of Dzukou valley is located in the Dzukou range.

The fire though under control is yet to be fully extinguished, they said.

Indian Air Force and personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Police and Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) volunteers on Wednesday tried to douse the fire, officials said.

"We are intensifying the operations as more than 130 personnel from police, forest, NDRF, SDRF and SAYO volunteers are now stationed in the base camp for Thursday's early morning operations," said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kohima, Rajkumar M.

They are camping near the fire site so that they can do operation early Thursday, he said, adding another 90 personnel will be joining them on Thursday and around 250 strong contingent are expected to intensify the operation.

Fire fighting equipment, ration, and camping materials were flown to Dzukou heliport by IAF choppers on Wednesday for the personnel camping in the base camp, he said.

Asked about the impact of the fire on the main Dzukou valley, the DFO Kohima said "it is safe as of current situation".

PRO (Defence) Kohima Lt Col Sumit K Sharma informed that IAF helicopters continued with the Dzukou fire fighting operations and ferried 3,310 kg firefighting equipment and NDRF personnel to Dzukou valley from Jakhama near Kohima on Wednesday.

IAF operations to assist fire fighting will continue on Thursday, he said.

