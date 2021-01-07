STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3, 75% eligibility criteria scrapped: Pokhriyal

The eligibility criteria of scoring a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in the Class 12 board exam have also been scrapped for the second consecutive year.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), the test for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will be held on July 3 this year.

The eligibility criteria of scoring a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in the Class 12 board exam have also been scrapped for the second consecutive year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Thursday.

The minister, during an online address, said the decision to scrap the eligibility criteria has been taken keeping in mind the Covid-19-related stress on students.

IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for the test this year, Pokhriyal added.

The government had earlier decided that four sessions of JEE (Main), which is also a qualifying examination for JEE (Advanced), will be held in 2021, beginning February. The first edition of this test will be held from February 23 to February 26, followed by rounds in March, April, and May. 

Students can choose to appear in either one or higher number of these tests and the best of their scores will be taken into account for their rankings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE exam IIT JEE-Advanced Ramesh Pokhriyal
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp