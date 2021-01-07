JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3, 75% eligibility criteria scrapped: Pokhriyal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), the test for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will be held on July 3 this year.

The eligibility criteria of scoring a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in the Class 12 board exam have also been scrapped for the second consecutive year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Thursday.

The minister, during an online address, said the decision to scrap the eligibility criteria has been taken keeping in mind the Covid-19-related stress on students.

IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for the test this year, Pokhriyal added.

The government had earlier decided that four sessions of JEE (Main), which is also a qualifying examination for JEE (Advanced), will be held in 2021, beginning February. The first edition of this test will be held from February 23 to February 26, followed by rounds in March, April, and May.

Students can choose to appear in either one or higher number of these tests and the best of their scores will be taken into account for their rankings.