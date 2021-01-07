STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu & Kashmir houseboats opens up for stranded tourists 

In view of the continued closure of Valley’s surface and air link with rest of the country, the houseboats and hotels have opened their properties for the stranded passengers.

Published: 07th January 2021 09:20 AM

Vehicles pass along a snow clad street in Srinagar on Wednesday | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In view of the continued closure of Valley’s surface and air link with rest of the country, the houseboats and hotels have opened their properties for the stranded passengers. They are offering 50 per cent rebate to the tourists, who were to leave the Valley in last four days, but got stuck due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway and the suspension of air traffic at Srinagar airport.

Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association President Abdul Hamid Wangnoo told this newspaper that the houseboat owners have opened up their houseboats for the tourists stranded due to suspension of Valley’s surface and air link with the rest of the country.

Due to heavy snowfall since Sunday, Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only link road connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, remained closed for fourth consecutive day today while the flights at Srinagar airport also remained suspended since Sunday. The tourists had thronged the Valley to celebrate the new year at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg.

“We have provided our helpline Nos and made some of our houseboats at Nageen and Dal Lake available to stranded tourists free of cost,” Wagnoo said. He said the tourists who had already booked the houseboats, but were supposed to check out in last four days have been told to continue their stay in the houseboats.“We will be giving them upto 50 per cent rebate. And in case, somebody does not have money to pay the bill, he/she does not need to worry,” Wagnoo said. 

Comments

