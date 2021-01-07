STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kept my promise of visiting Amethi regularly unlike previous MPs: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani wrested Amethi from Gandhi, a seat he held for three consecutive terms, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 07th January 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Amethi MP Smriti Irani

Amethi MP Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Thursday said she had kept her promise of visiting her Lok Sabha constituency regularly, whereas there was a time when its representative visited only once in five years.

Irani wrested Amethi from Gandhi, a seat he held for three consecutive terms, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi has seen a time when its MP used to visit once in five years to seek votes. One-and-a-half year ago, I had made a promise that I will come in your midst again and again," Irani said in Rae Bareli.

"MPs and MLAs are regularly coming in your midst. In the time of coronavirus, they have been present through e-Choupal and resolved people's problems," said Irani, who was on a day-long visit to her constituency.

Later, in Sultanpur, the Union minister for textiles said the central and state governments are committed to ensuring that the poor and farmers benefit from different schemes.

She also asked all those eligible to avail the benefits of government schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani Amethi
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp