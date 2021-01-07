STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Deaf and mute man chained at hotel for months; one held

The police carried out the rescue at a hotel in Naldurg town of the district on Tuesday night and have arrested the owner of the establishment, an official said.

Published: 07th January 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Further investigation is underway.(File | EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A 35-year-old man, suffering from hearing and speech impairment, was rescued from a hotel in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, where he was kept chained to a pillar for three months, police said on Thursday.

The police carried out the rescue at a hotel in Naldurg town of the district on Tuesday night and have arrested the owner of the establishment, an official said.

"We received information that a deaf and mute man had been kept chained to a wooden pillar inside a room at a hotel for the last three months.

We laid a trap and rescued the man," assistant police inspector Jagdish Raut said.

While the identity of the victim and the reason for the confinement is yet to be ascertained, a case has been registered against hotel owner Motilal Tamboli under section 344 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC, the official said.

Experts have been called in to communicate with the victim, who has undergone a medical check-up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra crime
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp