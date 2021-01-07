STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One killed, two injured in group clash in UP's Banda village

Two persons, one each from the two groups, were injured and admitted to the district hospital, ASP Singh said

Published: 07th January 2021 05:03 PM

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

(Representational Image)

By PTI

BANDA: A man was killed and two others were injured on Thursday in a group clash involving firing over the construction of a village road under Girwa police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said.

The clashes took places between the supporters of the present and former gram panchayat pradhans' of Khurhand village in which the son of the former village head, Ajit Singh, 37, suffered bullet injury and died on the spot, said Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Two persons, one each from the two groups, were injured and admitted to the district hospital, ASP Singh said, adding the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Elaborating the reason for the clash, the ASP said Ajit Singh was bent upon building a concrete road through a piece of land which Anoop Singh, the husband of the present village head claimed as his own.

Following the clash, security personnel have been deployed in the village and the situation, which is though under control, is being monitored, said the ASP.

Though none of the parties has lodged any complaint with the police as yet, the police have already taken cognisance of the matter and are investigating the case, the ASP said.

