Quit politics to work for development of sports: Laxmi Ratan Shukla

Shukla, in a letter to party supremo Mamata Banerjee, had said on Tuesday that he was resigning as the minister of state for sports and youth affairs

Published: 07th January 2021 07:09 PM

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports

Laxmi Ratan Shukla (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two days after resigning as state minister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla (sadar), former Bengal Ranji team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday said that he is "quitting" politics for the time being, as he wants to work for the development of sports.

"I do not want to be in politics for the time being. That's why I have resigned," Shukla told reporters during a press conference at his cricket academy.

Shukla, in a letter to party supremo Mamata Banerjee, had said on Tuesday that he was resigning as the minister of state for sports and youth affairs and TMC Howrah (sadar) president, but would complete his term as a legislator.

"I personally thank everybody I have come across. I will continue going out (to reach out to people) as I am still the MLA. I thank the people of Bengal for their support. Even today they call me a sportsperson and that's my true identity. I am happy that my identity has not changed," he said.

