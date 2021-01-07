STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second COVID vaccine dry run across India on January 8    

Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run conducted on January 2, including a public health facility,

Published: 07th January 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image of COVID-19 vaccine used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a simulation of the actual execution of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, which is expected to begin in a few days, another round of dry run will be conducted in all districts across states and UTs, except for UP and Haryana, on January 8 to ensure efficient planning and management of the immunisation process.

Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run conducted on January 2, including a public health facility, private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In this regard, a meeting of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with the health ministers of states and UTs is scheduled to take place on Thursday to guide them on conducting the dry run, the ministry said.     

The entire planning of the vaccination drive, including beneficiary registration, micro-planning and vaccination at the planned session site, will be tested under the leadership of District collector or DM during the dry run. To facilitate the process, a software named ‘Co-WIN’ has been developed by the health ministry for real time information on vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries for the vaccine.

