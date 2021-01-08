STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India only country to keep commitments on climate change: Javadekar

Javadekar also claimed that the country is not responsible for climate change, but it is working towards enhancing the generation of solar and renewable energy.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar asserted on Friday that India is the only country to keep its commitments on climate action, despite accounting for only six to seven per cent of total carbon emissions in the world.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry here, Javadekar also claimed that the country is not responsible for climate change, but it is working towards enhancing the generation of solar and renewable energy.

"India is the only country which is honouring its commitment on climate change, even though it is not responsible for it.

Several other countries are now preaching carbon neutralisation, something that Indian industry has adopted on its own.

"The Indian industry is taking steps themselves to go carbon neutral. And they are doing it responsibly," he said.

Javadekar also said that the country should gradually shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce pollution.

"Prices of EVs, as of now, are at least 40 per cent higher than their counterparts in diesel and petrol variants.

But with the rising volume of EV sales, prices will come down," he stated.

The Union minister said initially 3000 battery charging stations will be set up along Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Agra highway.

The government has allowed a battery swapping policy as well, under which discharged batteries would be replaced at designated facilities.

Talking about the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, Javadekar said that the government had pumped in Rs 30 lakh crore to boost targeted sectors of the economy.

"This had helped the country to tread on the path of revival," he added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar India for climate action
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp