J&K L-G says wait as father of slain militant sticks to his demand

The DGP and other security officials, who say that on the night of December 29 they had asked them to surrender and come out, should feel ashamed.

Published: 08th January 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The father of a 16-year-old youth, who was among the three militants killed in an encounter at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on December 30, has alleged that the security officials are telling lies.  

Meanwhile, in his first reaction to the allegations, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Let me tell you that J&K is a very sensitive Union Territory. I have noted all the versions, including that of security forces and the families of the youth. I will come up with facts at an appropriate time.” 

Mushtaq Ahmad, father of 16-year-old Athar Mushtaq, said: “I again say that I want justice. The DGP and other security officials, who say that on the night of December 29 they had asked them to surrender and come out, should feel ashamed."

"If that were the case, they should have taken me and his mother to the spot. I swear I would have brought him to you if he were a terrorist.”

Army and police say three militants – Athar Mushtaq, Aijaz Ahmad Ganai, and Zubair Ahmad Lone – were killed in a two-day gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar on December 30. 

“I want an inquiry into the incident. I also want the body of my son. I have already dug a grave for my son in my ancestral graveyard. I am waiting for the body of my only son,” Mushtaq said.

He claimed that when Athar called his sister at 4 pm on December 29, he was in custody of troops The families of two other youth too are demanding inquiry into the killings. 

