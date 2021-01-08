Man axes wife to death on suspicion of adultery: Uttar Pradesh Police

By PTI

MAHOBA: A 32-year-old woman was axed to death by her husband in Kharela town of Mahoba district on suspicion that she was having an illicit relation with her neighbour, police said on Thursday.

Balram, who suspected his wife Sunita of having the illicit relation, had an argument with her on Wednesday night during which he attacked her with an axe, Kharela SHO Anil Kumar said.

The woman died on the spot, the SHO said, adding the deceased's brother lodged a case against Balram who has been arrested.

The neighbours told police that Balram was of an unstable mind and used to have fights with his wife over the issue.