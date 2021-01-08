STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi government’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Mukherjee wrote that his 2015 speech, drafted by the government, referred to the establishment of the NITI Aayog to take the place of the Planning Commission.

Published: 08th January 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee did not approve of the Modi government’s decision of scrapping the Planning Commission.

In his autobiography, he has called the move a blunder.

Mukherjee wrote that his 2015 speech, drafted by the government, referred to the establishment of the NITI Aayog to take the place of the Planning Commission.

“While I was personally not enthused by the scrapping of the Planning Commission, which had been established in 1950, I did not wish to rake up a controversy by opposing it publicly. I personally feel it was a mistake, indeed a blunder, to do away with the plan panel.” 

The former President mentioned that even the Planning Commission’s long tenure was not without controversies.

“Often, there were tiffs between the government and the plan panel, even during the Nehru era. Besides, I believe that transitions must be done in a smooth manner and with a human face.” 

Mukherjee said the Commission derived its strength from the Mahalanobis Model, named after famous economist P C Mahalanobis.

Mahalanobis believed in state-directed investments, emphasised on heavy industries and public sector undertakings and a generally centralised economy.

“While some of these concepts may sound dated today, in the early years of Independence they served the country well, since they provided our policy planners a long-term growth road map through Five-Year Plans, which the Planning Commission of India was tasked with preparing,” he  wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pranab Mukherjee Planning Commission PM Modi Niti Aayog
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp