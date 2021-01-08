STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nagpur man dies during sex as rope tied around neck turns 'noose'

A case of accidental death has been registered at Khaparkheda police station and further investigation is on.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 30-year-old man died in Nagpur on Friday apparently due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck during sex with a woman proved fatal for him, police said.

The incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda area of the city in the wee hours, they said.

"The man had been in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child, since the last five years. Both of them came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal," a police official said.

"The woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless," he said.

The woman immediately called for help.

A room service staffer came and untied the man from the chair, police said.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot.

The woman was detained for questioning and the man's body was sent for post-mortem.

"The woman has admitted that she was in an illicit relationship with the man. Police have also recorded the statements of the waiters, the lodge manager and room service boys and seized the cellphones of the woman and the deceased man for probe," the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Khaparkheda police station and further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagpur accidental death case
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp