STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yes Bank case: No bail for Wadhawans from metropolitan court

The accused, in their plea, claimed no cheating case was made out as no loss had been caused to anybody.

Published: 08th January 2021 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai metropolitan court on Friday refused to grant bail to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case being probed by the CBI.

Advocate Pranav Badheka, appearing for the Wadhawans, confirmed that their bail had been rejected.

The accused, in their plea, claimed no cheating case was made out as no loss had been caused to anybody.

They further submitted that arguments of kickbacks or quid pro quo did not stand any longer as the charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act against main accused and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had been dropped due to want of sanction.

The Wadhawans submitted that there was no question of illegality as there were no kickbacks involved.

A special CBI court, in July last year, had sent the case to the chief metropolitan magistrate's court as the CBI didn't obtain sanction to prosecute Kapoor under PCA, which was invoked by treating him as a 'public servant'.

The court, at the time, observed that, prima facie, cases are made out against all the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC, which is triable by a metropolitan magistrate.

Thus, the case was being tried by a magistrate court for offences under IPC sections.

As per the CBI, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited, a firm linked to the Kapoor family, received Rs 600 crore as funds when Yes Bank extended loans of over Rs 3,000 crore to the DHFL group.

The probe agency also contended the bank did not make enough efforts to recover the loan, and that funds received by DoIT Ventures were kickbacks for going easy on loan recovery.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering angle in the scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yes Bank Case Yes Bank Dheeraj Wadhawan Kapil Wadhawan DHFL Promoters
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp