Beijing urged to allow crew change for stranded sailors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it was looking at alternative modes of crew change of the two stranded vessels in Chinese waters and was awaiting details on the proposal from the Chinese side.

“Our Ambassador has again personally taken up this issue with the Chinese vice foreign minister and requested early approval for crew change for Indian crew members aboard two ships MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia. The ministry is also in regular contact on this issue with the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava said due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the related travel restriction, the Chinese authorities have outlined detailed steps to ensure the smooth movement of new crew to China to effect crew change.