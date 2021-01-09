STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's concern for Bengal farmers a sham: TMC

Published: 09th January 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress women activists led by Chandrima Bhattacharya take part in protest rally against the Hathras incident, in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress women activists led by Chandrima Bhattacharya take part in protest rally against the Hathras incident, in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said that BJP's concern for farmers of the state is a sham as its leaders do not bother about those protesting within the striking distance of Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said BJP leaders have time to travel across the country and "shed crocodile tears" for farmers but not pay any heed to those protesting against the farm laws.

"BJP leaders are coming to Bengal and going to other places. But they don't listen to the farmers who are protesting outside Delhi. The BJP's concern for the farmers is a pure sham," she added.

BJP president JP Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the state, attacked the Trinamool Congress government over the PM-Kisan scheme, saying it agreed to implement the welfare programme only after realising that the party was fast losing ground among the farmers in the state.

Nadda also launched the 'Krishok Surokkha Abhijan' to woo farmers in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Bhattacharya said the Trinamool Congress has a genuine commitment towards the small and marginal farmers.

She said 92 per cent of the farmers in West Bengal are covered under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, besides getting Rs 5,000 per hectare.

Also, the state government provides a job to the family in case of the death of a farmer, she said.

"Our party have been with the farmers and will continue to be so," the minister added.

