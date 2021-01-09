Canadian opposition leader Ramandeep under India's scanner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said that it has noted reports of Canadian Opposition leader Ramandeep Brar being present at the farmers’ protest site.

“We are currently ascertaining facts in the case. Once that is done, the future course of action would be decided,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Brar courted controversy after he posted pictures of himself with protesting farmers at the Singu border. The Canadian politician is an OCI (0verseas Citizen of India) cardholder. Persons with OCI cards are not allowed to take part in protests in India. The Canadian leader’s action could land him in trouble if the MEA ascertains that he was in violation of the guidelines.