STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Crematorium tragedy: Muradnagar municipality's woman executive officer denied bail

A total of 24 people were killed and 41 others injured when the roof of a newly-built waiting hall of the crematorium collapsed.

Published: 09th January 2021 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad on January 03, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A Ghaziabad court on Friday denied bail to a woman executive officer of the Muradnagar municipality, arrested for her alleged corrupt role in tendering for building a waiting hall at the local crematorium that collapsed killing 24 mourners and injuring 17 others.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Ratnesh Deep Kamal Anand rejected the bail plea of Executive Officer Niharika Singh, saying the accused cannot be given relief at this juncture when the case is still at the initial stage of the investigation.

Singh had moved the court for bail on Thursday and the CJM had reserved his judgement on the bail plea after hearing arguments of both the prosecution and defence counsel, Ghaziabad's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, said.

The court rejected her bail plea on Friday, he added.

A total of 24 people were killed and 41 others injured, many of them grievously, when the roof of a newly-built waiting hall of the crematorium collapsed during the cremation of a Muradnagar's fruit vendor Jairam.

The victims had taken shelter to escape incessant rains when the roof collapsed trapping them.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, meanwhile, blacklisted three firms of contractor Ajay Tyagi and cancelled the tender worth Rs 10 crore given to them, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said, These firms will not be able to take any government work throughout the country now, she added.

As per the state government's directions, the Ghaziabad district administration has arranged for free education to 29 children of victims in nine intermediate colleges, said District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Certificates issued to school managements for providing free education to victims' children have been handed over to the family members today at their residences in Muradnagar by BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, he added.

Cheques for the ex-gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh to 14 family members of the deceased persons were handed over on Wednesday by General (Retd) V K Singh, said the DM.

Cheques for ex-gratia payment have been given to 18 families till now, said Pandey, adding rest of the cheques would be handed over to victim's families at their native places by the SDMs and other officials, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muradnagar Municipality Crematorium Tragedy Ghaziabad Crematorium Tragedy
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp