Ex-Union minister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dies at 93
Former foreign minister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki had served as External Affairs Minister from June 1991 to March 1992.
Published: 09th January 2021 09:52 AM | Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:52 AM | A+A A-
AHMEDABAD: Former foreign minister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki, who had also served as chief minister of Gujarat, died in Gandhinagar on early Saturday morning, Congress leaders said.
He was 93.
"The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extreme grief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place in the hearts of people by his actions and deeds," Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, who is also a relative of Solanki, tweeted.
He had served as External Affairs Minister from June 1991 to March 1992.
Solanki was a two term MP of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.
He had floated an idea of an alliance of Kshitriya, Harijan, Adivasi (tribal) and Muslim (KHAM) casts and communities in Gujarat for Congress to win elections.
He had been the longest serving chief minister of the state before Narendra Modi became CM.
His son Bharatsinh Solanki is also a former Union minister.
Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021
Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran Congress leader, former union minister & former CM of Gujarat Shri. Madhav Singh Solanki ji.— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) January 9, 2021
Condolences to his family, friends & supporters. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7uruOi8J8m