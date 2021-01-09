STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Extremely worrying that Centre, agitating farmers fail to break deadlock: Mayawati

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and protesting farmers on Friday failed to break an over-a-month-long deadlock.

Published: 09th January 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

BSP president Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday said it was extremely worrying that the eight round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers failed to break the deadlock over the new agriculture laws.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said,"Negotiations between the central government and the farmers, who have been agitating on Delhi's borders, once again failed, which is extremely worrying. The Centre is again requested to accept the demands of the farmers to withdraw the new agricultural laws and solve the problem soon".

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and protesting farmers on Friday failed to break an over-a-month-long deadlock.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said no decision could be reached as farmers' unions did not give alternatives to their demand for the repeal of the laws.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after the meeting that lasted for little over two hours, Tomar said the government is still hopeful that union leaders will come with alternatives to discuss in the next round of talks on January 15.

But, he virtually ruled out the repeal of the laws saying many other groups across the country are supporting these reforms.

Thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi borders to protest against the three laws they find pro-corporate and against the existing mandi and MSP procurement systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp