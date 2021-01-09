STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Joining Mamata’s Singur movement was wrong: Mukul Roy

Friday’s rally was organised under the leadership of former TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari, who was elected from Nandigram as an MLA.

Published: 09th January 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mukul Roy was given the responsibility of the chief election strategist by the BJP in Bengal.

Mukul Roy at a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy on Friday said if his party comes to power in West Bengal, it will make efforts to bring the Tata Motors back to the state. Roy, who was the second-in-command in the TMC before joining the saffron camp, admitted that his participation in the agitation against the company setting up a plant in Singur was a “wrong decision”.

“Participating in Mamata Banerjee’s Singur movement to drive out Tata Motors was a wrong decision and if our party comes to power in the state, we will meet PM Narendra Modi and request him to take steps to bring the Tatas back to Bengal. No industrialist is keen to come to Bengal after the Tatas left,” said Roy while addressing a rally in East Midnapore’s Nandigram, the epicentre of the movement against the then Left Front government’s land acquisition.

Friday’s rally was organised under the leadership of former TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari, who was elected from Nandigram as an MLA. Mamata was scheduled to address a rally at the same place on January 7 but the party postponed the event. Adhikari, who joined the BJP recently, had announced the rally to challenge his former “boss”.

Referring to Mamata’s statements labelling Adhikari as a traitor, BJP’s national general secretary and observer for Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya reminded her how she had left the Congress in 1997 and formed her own party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukul Roy West Bengal politics TMC
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp