Joining Mamata’s Singur movement was wrong: Mukul Roy

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy on Friday said if his party comes to power in West Bengal, it will make efforts to bring the Tata Motors back to the state. Roy, who was the second-in-command in the TMC before joining the saffron camp, admitted that his participation in the agitation against the company setting up a plant in Singur was a “wrong decision”.

“Participating in Mamata Banerjee’s Singur movement to drive out Tata Motors was a wrong decision and if our party comes to power in the state, we will meet PM Narendra Modi and request him to take steps to bring the Tatas back to Bengal. No industrialist is keen to come to Bengal after the Tatas left,” said Roy while addressing a rally in East Midnapore’s Nandigram, the epicentre of the movement against the then Left Front government’s land acquisition.

Friday’s rally was organised under the leadership of former TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari, who was elected from Nandigram as an MLA. Mamata was scheduled to address a rally at the same place on January 7 but the party postponed the event. Adhikari, who joined the BJP recently, had announced the rally to challenge his former “boss”.

Referring to Mamata’s statements labelling Adhikari as a traitor, BJP’s national general secretary and observer for Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya reminded her how she had left the Congress in 1997 and formed her own party.