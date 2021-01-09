'No question' of approaching him: RJD says no to CM Nitish Kumar even if latter leaves NDA

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Putting an end to all political speculations, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that his party has not made any offer to CM Nitish Kumar, even if the latter deserts the NDA.

Replying to a media query, Yadav categorically denied that any offer has been made to Nitish Kumar from his party adding that there was 'no question' of approaching him (Nitish Kumar).

"It is wrong to ask such a question. Bihar's mandate is against Nitish Kumar. They have no policy, no ideology. They are neither for the poor nor for the labourers, " he asserted.

"We are ready to go for mid term polls in Bihar, " he said, adding the state government's days are numbered.

He also added that there has been a big loss of Bihar within the last 16 years. "The NDA government is a curse for the state. They have increased unemployment. The JDU-BJP combine stole the mandate of people, that had been given to the Mahagathbandhan," he alleged.

Yadav also dubbed the NDA as "greedy for power".

Former CM and Tejaswi's mother, Rabri Devi, and many other senior RJD leaders including Uday Narayan Choudhary and Shyam Rajak had said that if Kumar comes quits the NDA and wants to join the Mahagavabdhan, the alliance will consider him but on a condition that he must support Tejashwi's candidature for the next Chief Minister of the state.

Kumar was offered to be projected as the opposition's PM face for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

But JDU has refused to accept any such offer and dubbed it a desperate move by the opposition to consolidate power.