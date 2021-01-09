STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: SDM 'caught' on tape misbehaving with woman during public meet

Nichloul SDM Ram Sajeevan Maurya was in Lahrouli village during a 'chaupal' when a dispute over a piece of land came up.

Published: 09th January 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: In a video that surfaced on social media, an SDM was allegedly seen misbehaving with a woman during a public meet in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

Nichloul SDM Ram Sajeevan Maurya allegedly misbehaved with the woman of Lahrouli village on Thursday, pushing her away in the presence of a crowd of villagers.

The woman alleged that the SDM was trying to give possession of a piece of common land to some farmers and when she objected to it, he started misbehaving.

The villagers, along with the woman, submitted a memorandum to the DM in this regard.

Maurya was in Lahrouli village during a "chaupal" when a dispute over a piece of land came up.

When Ria Patel tried to show him some documents related to the land, he misbehaved.

She claimed, "When I tried to show the SDM a document related to the land and said it belongs to everyone, he didn't look at the paper and started shouting and slapped me. He also tried to slap my mother."

"I asked my younger brother to make a video clip with my mobile phone and when he saw my brother doing so, police started chasing him. They also took away my father, though they set him free after some time," she claimed.

The district magistrate and the SDM could not be reached for comments despite repeated efforts but local MP Pankaj Chowdhary said the incident will be probed and strict action will be taken against the culprit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Ram Sajeevan Maurya Crime Against Women
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp