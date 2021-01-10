STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhandara hospital fire: Maharashtra government panel starts recording statements of staff

The blaze had broken out at the Special Newborn Care Unit of the four-storeyed district hospital in Bhandara city in east Maharashtra, about 65 kms away from Nagpur.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit of Bhandara District General Hospital

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit of Bhandara District General Hospital. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A committee formed by the Maharashtra government to probe the Bhandara hospital fire incident in which ten newborns died the day before has started recording statements of the hospital staff, a senior official said on Sunday.

The blaze had broken out at the Special Newborn Care Unit of the four-storeyed district hospital in Bhandara city in east Maharashtra, about 65 kms away from Nagpur. The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced the formation of a a six-member team headed by the director of the health department to probe the incident.

The team was directed to submit its report within three days. The team is headed by Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar. The mandate of the committee is to find out the cause behind the fire and lapses, if any.

The official said that the probe team will also review the fire safety measures and other technical factors besides giving suggestions to prevent recurrence of such incidents in any hospital in the state. "The investigation has been started in the fire incident and recording of statements (of hospital staff) is underway," he told PTI.

He said the committee will submit its report at the earliest. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met kin of the newborns who died in the blaze at the hospital and said orders have been issued for conducting safety audit of all hospitals in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said the probe will ascertain if the fire was an accident or was the fallout of ignoring an earlier safety report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhandara hospital fire Maharashtra hospital blaze Nagpur Division Maharashtra government
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp