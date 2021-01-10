STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bird flu confirmed in seven states; test results of Delhi, Maharashtra samples awaited

The Centre said that test reports of samples from Delhi and Maharashtra, which have been sent to the designated laboratory, are still awaited.

Published: 10th January 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bird Flu

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday said bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in seven states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, while test results are still awaited for Delhi and Maharashtra samples.

No samples have been confirmed positive in wild birds from Balod district, Chhattisgarh which were tested earlier, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

After confirmation of avian influenza (bird flu) positive samples in poultry (two poultry farms) of Panchkula district of Haryana, the state government has deployed nine Rapid Response team, and containment operation is underway in both the epicentres.

ALSO READ| Bird flu: Centre directs zoos to submit daily report to Central Zoo Authority

Samples of crow/wild birds have been confirmed for avian influenza from Surat district of Gujarat and Sirohi district of Rajasthan. "Further, reports of unusual deaths of 86 crows and 2 egrets were received from Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh). Reports of unusual mortality of wild birds have also been received from Nahan, Bilaspur and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for testing," the statement said.

The Department has issued advisories to the affected states to avoid further spread of disease. "So far, the disease has been confirmed from seven states (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh)," it said.

The Centre said that test reports of samples from Delhi and Maharashtra, which have been sent to the designated laboratory, are still awaited. Control and containment have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala.

ALSO READ| Amid bird flu cases, five peacocks found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua

Post operational surveillance programme guidelines have been issued to the state. Meanwhile, the central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites. One of the central teams reached Kerala on January 9 and is presently monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting epidemiological investigation.

Another central team reached Himachal Pradesh on January 10 and is undertaking survey in the affected areas. The Centre has asked states to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation regarding avian influenza.

"States/Union Territories have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc, proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Animal Husbandry Wild birds Bird flu Avian influenza
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp