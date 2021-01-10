STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major tragedy averted as IED-fitted motorcycle detected in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

A joint search operation by police and Rashtriya Rifles of the Army is underway after the whole area was cordoned off to nab him, the SSP said.

Published: 10th January 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb disposal squad (CEDU) of 263 at the spot after Security forces averted a militant attack by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED), in Gohlad area of Mendhar in Poonch district on Sunday.

Bomb disposal squad (CEDU) of 263 at the spot after Security forces averted a militant attack by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED), in in Poonch district. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a 2.4 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted on a motorcycle in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The IED was found planted on the roadside along Gohlad Reelan-Mendhar Road by a police party around 10 pm on Saturday and was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad around 1 pm on Sunday, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, the officer said the IED along with a motorcycle was left behind by a suspected terrorist who is believed to have moved into the nearby forest area.

A joint search operation by police and Rashtriya Rifles of the Army is underway after the whole area was cordoned off to nab him, the SSP said.

The SSP said the bomb disposal squad destroyed the IED in a controlled explosion, without causing any damage.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is on to bring the culprits to book, he said.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Poonch explosives
Comments

