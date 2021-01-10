STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sisters from Kashmir make snow sculpture as tribute to corona warriors

The snow art has models of a lady doctor, a syringe loaded with COVID vaccine, a stethoscope and the acronym of World Health Organisation (WHO).

Published: 10th January 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

The Zohra sisters said they are also sending a message of women empowerment through their snow art. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: As a white winter and COVID-19 pandemic keep the people homebound, two sisters from Kashmir -- one a doctor and the other a lawyer by education -- have warmed hearts with their tribute in snow to the corona warriors.

A steady stream of visitors was seen at the lawn of their residence at Athwajan in the city where Dr Quratul Ain Zohra and Aiman Zohra have made a snow sculpture.

The snow art has models of a lady doctor, a syringe loaded with COVID vaccine, a stethoscope and the acronym of World Health Organisation (WHO).

"This is a tribute to everyone involved in the fight against the COVID around the world in general and those in Kashmir in particular. The doctors, the paramedics, police, ambulance drivers and media. Everyone has played a role in combating this pandemic," Quratul Ain told PTI.

The Zohra sisters said they are also sending a message of women empowerment through their snow art.

"We have sculpted a lady doctor as a special tribute to women involved in this fight against COVID and to highlight women empowerment," they said.

Quratul Ain said the syringe with vaccine symbolised the hope that the end of the pandemic was in sight.

"A large number of people have lost jobs,  the economy is in bad shape around the world, youngsters are unemployed because of this virus, resulting in depression. The vaccine brings hope for the return of normalcy in our lives, " she added.

But how did a doctor and an advocate end up doing snow sculptures? "Art is in our genes. During our school days, we used to participate in art competitions for fun and win. After completing our education, we even pursued our hobby as make-up artists," Quratul Ain said.

The sisters are much sought after for bridal make up during wedding seasons.

"The brides are comfortable if the make-up artists are women. It also helps if the bride and the artist belong to the same culture," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir corona warriors Snow art coronavirus
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp