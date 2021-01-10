STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suvendu Adhikari's office in Nandigram vandalised by TMC, alleges BJP

Adhikari, a former minister in the TMC government was among several leaders who joined BJP last year ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

Published: 10th January 2021

BJP flags (L) and Suvendu Adhikari. (File photos| PTI)

By ANI

EAST MIDNAPORE (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have vandalised BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's office (Sahayak Kendra) in Nandigram area on Saturday night, the BJP has alleged.

The BJP has demanded the arrest of persons behind the incident.

"We protest against an incident caused by TMC Harmad cadres at Nandigram. We want to say them what they are doing these things by using muscle power. Today's administration is with you that's why you are doing so," BJP leader Kaniska Panda said.

"We told the administration if they won't take action and won't arrest accused persons then the administration will be responsible for the incidents which will happen future. I am giving the challenge that our fight against this fight will be continued," he added.

However, TMC East Midnapore district vice president SK Sufian said that the "old" BJP workers are responsible for the incident.

"They (BJP) always lie and they make habit of lying, they tore TMC flag and Mamata Banerjee's picture was burnt. Suvendu Adhikari's Sahayak Kendra vandalised by old BJP workers who were present in the meeting and made allegations against TMC. They should control their own house rather than blaming TMC," he said.

Adhikari, a former minister in the TMC government was among several leaders who joined BJP last year ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

