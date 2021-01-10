STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uddhav govt reduces security cover of opposition leaders in Maharashtra

The Opposition parties in Maharashtra have termed this is vendetta politics of the state government.

Published: 10th January 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a move that is drawing criticism, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has scaled down the security cover of Opposition leaders while extending the same to the ministers and leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

The former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' security cover has been reduced to Y+ escort from Z plus. His wife Amruta and daughter Divija will also get X security from hereon. Besides, Y plus security, which was given to Maharashtra BJP president, has now been scrapped completely. 

Interestingly, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, CM's cousin, will also get a reduced security cover of Y plus security. 

Estranged Congress leader Kripashankar Singh's security cover has been scrapped. The central minister for state Ramdas Athwale's security cover has been reduced to Y while that of former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, former BJP minister Ashish Shelar and former Sena Deepal Ksarlar's security covers have been reduced to Y. 

The police department has also canceled the security cover of several other BJP leaders including Sudhir Mungantiwar, former CM Narayan Rane, BJP MLC Prasad Lad, BJP MLA Ram Kadam, Haribhau Bagade, Rausaheb Danave, BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, Shobhatai Fadnavis among others.

On the other hand, film actor Shatrughan Sinha's security cover has been upgraded to Y plus and UB Nikam's Z security has been scaled up to Z plus in Mumbai. 

Maharashtra state legislative council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar and Maha Vikas Aghadi minister Vijay Wadettiwar have been given the Y plus escort security cover in Mumbai. Besides, Shiv Sena youth leader Varun Sardesai, Sena MLA Vaibhav Naik, Minister Abdul Sattar, and Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Sunil Kedar have been also provided with the security cover.  Interestingly, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s spouse Sunetra Pawar has also been given the X security by the Uddhav Thackeray government.

The Opposition parties in Maharashtra have termed this is vendetta politics of the state government. Responding to these, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the Narendra Modi government also displayed vendetta politics when they downgraded the security cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka. “In fact, the Gandhi family had lost the two members of their family in the attack still the BJP led central government reduced the security cover of our leaders. Maha Vikas Aghadi did not do any vendetta politics. The security has been reduced or scrapped and upgraded as per the requirements of an internal report of the police department,” Sawant added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra government security cover Maharashtra opposition leaders Raj Thackeray Devendra Fadnavis CM Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp