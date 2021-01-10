STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers throng Parvati river in Madhya Pradesh in search of old silver and gold coins

For the last five to seven days crowds of men, women and children can be spotted digging in the mud close to Parvati river in Shivpura and Garudpura villages.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Hundreds of people from both Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajasthan are now-a-days thronging near the Parvati river in MP’s Rajgarh district – all in search of hidden treasure of gold and silver coins.

For the last five to seven days crowds of men, women and children can be spotted digging in the mud close to Parvati river in Shivpura and Garudpura villages in search of old gold and silver coins.

“There are gold and silver coins hidden inside the river and adjoining banks. My father has managed to find a handful of silver coins and now I’m digging everywhere near the river to find more coins,” said Class VI student Kapil.

But when questioned by journalists about where the coins unearthed by his father are, Kapil smilingly replied, “That is known to my Papa, he won’t tell me,” quipped Kapil.

It’s not Kapil only, who claims that his father has dug coins out of the partially dry river and its banks, but others, including middle-aged Shivnarayan and Dinesh from Ahmadpur and Adampur villages and young Lakhan and Raju from Bijukhedi village too claim to have dug out old silver and copper coins.

Every day, right from early morning till evening, unending crowds of people from villages situated near Parvati river can be seen digging close to the river.

“We’ve been digging at various locations near the river, but haven’t been able to get a single coin over the last three-four days. We’re not disappointed, but will keep on digging,” said two youngsters Sharad and Sonu.

While confirming the development, the revenue department’s Nayab Tehsildar of Narsinghgarh tehsil Rajendra Sharma said on Sunday, “We came to know about the development four-five days back, after which we’ve alerted the police and our department’s patwaris too are keeping a tab on the development. It’s not that any huge treasure of coins has been discovered from the river or its banks, only a few old coins have been found from the river and the adjoining banks. It’s possible that coins which were offered in the river as rituals in old times are being found now. We’ve again alerted the police today, to ensure there is no law and order problem.” 

