STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

11-year-old among six boys held for raping two minor girls in West Bengal

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a local festival was going on in their village under Rampurhat police station area bordering Jharkhand.

Published: 11th January 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SURI: Two girls were allegedly raped by six boys including an 11-year-old in West Bengal's Birbhum district and all the accused were arrested, police said on Monday.

A juvenile court sent the boys to a government home till January 26 while the girls are being treated in a hospital.

Both the accused and the victims were tribals. One of the accused is stated to be only 11-year-old.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a local festival was going on in their village under Rampurhat police station area bordering Jharkhand.

The two girls were returning home from a village grocery store when the accused forcibly took them to a nearby forest and raped them, police said.

The victims did not say anything about the incident to their family members after going back home.

But they started suffering from some ailments on Sunday and were taken to Rampurhat Sub-divisional Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital suspected rape and informed the police.

A team led by Rampurhat Sub-divisional Police Officer Shayan Ahmed went to the village and arrested the six accused on Sunday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal rape case Bengal minor rape case
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp