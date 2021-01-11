STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bird deaths in Latur village now 225, test reports awaited

District animal husbandry officer Shirish Kokane said over 500 birds were found in a 350 square feet area whereas, ideally, each on of them should have at least one square foot of space for itself.

Published: 11th January 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only(FILE | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The number of bird deaths over the past few days in Kendrewadi in Latur, some 265 kilometres from here, reached 225 on Monday, officials said.

Samples have been sent to check for the presence of bird flu virus and the reports are awaited, they added.

Speaking on the deaths, district animal husbandry officer Shirish Kokane said over 500 birds were found in a 350 square feet area whereas, ideally, each on of them should have at least one square foot of space for itself.

"As per our primary survey, there are almost 15,000 birds in a one kilometre periphery of the place where the deaths have taken place," he added.

On Sunday, the Latur district administration had ordered the creation of an "alert zone" in a 10-kilometre radius around Kendrewadi in Ahmedpur tehsil.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra bird flu Latur
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp