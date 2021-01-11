STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Don't make people lab rats’: Jharkhand health minister questions authenticity of Covid vaccine

Health Minister Banna Gupta, however, had earlier expressed confidence over the scientists and vaccine.

Banna Gupta, however, claimed that for the sake of people’s welfare, the state government will stand with the Centre. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Monday questioned the authenticity of the Covid-19 vaccine scheduled to be administered from January 16, saying that people should not be made lab-rats. 

He, however, claimed that for the sake of people’s welfare, the State Government will stand with the centre.

“I would not say much as I have some limitations, but still I would say that the Centre, before administering any vaccine, must check its authenticity, relevance and utility, besides conducting the proper exercise. The people should not be made lab rats,” said Gupta.

Gupta added that since there is a federal structure in this country, the ruling parties at the Centre and the states might not be the same. But, as far as public interests are concerned, the State Government will stand by the centre without any political enmity. 

The minister’s comments came a day after the central government announced that the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India will begin from January 16.

Earlier, Gupta had expressing confidence over the scientists and the vaccine saying that he will be the first person to take the shot if required.

The state government would make all efforts to bring the people of Jharkhand out from this pandemic, he added.

Around 99.89 lakh people have been identified for COVID-19 vaccination in Jharkhand. In the first phase, 1.5 lakh healthcare workers and 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated.

According to health officials, around 1.5 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase followed by vaccination of frontline workers. In the second phase, senior citizens and people who are suffering from diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, and lung diseases will be given priority, they
claimed.

