STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DRDO hands over 18 types of filters for P-75 submarines to Indian Navy

The aforementioned products have been designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE).

Published: 11th January 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

A view of newly commissioned Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai Saturday Sept. 28 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CVRDE, a laboratory of the DRDO, on Sunday handed over retractable landing gears for Tapas and Swift unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as 18 types of filters for P-75 submarines to its users, an official statement said.

While the retractable landing gears were handed over to the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), another laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the filters were handed over to the Indian Navy, the defence ministry's statement noted.

The handing over ceremony took place in Chennai in the presence of Lok Sabha MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, and G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, said the statement.

The aforementioned products have been designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), the statement noted.

The CVRDE has developed three-ton and one retractable landing gear for Tapas and Swift, respectively, it mentioned.

"Eighteen types of indigenously developed hydraulic, lubrication, sea water and fuel filters for P-75 Submarine were designed and developed by CVRDE. These filters are now being manufactured with the help of Indian Industries based at Hyderabad and Chennai," it stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO TAPAS SWIFT UAVS P-75 submarines Aeronautical Development Establishment
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp