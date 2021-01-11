STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat sees 615 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 2,52,559

Published: 11th January 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 14th consecutive day. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Monday reported 615 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 2,52,559, the state health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the viral disease, including two in Ahmedabad and one in Surat, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 4,347, it said.

A total of 746 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,40,517, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 case recovery rate has improved to 95.23 percent, it said.

The state is now left with 7,695 active cases. Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, the state health department did not provide the number of coronavirus tests conducted across Gujarat on Monday.

The total number of samples tested in Gujarat until January 9 is 1,01,01,064, as per the health department.

At 129, Surat reported the highest number of the new coronavirus positive cases in the state in the day, overtaking Ahmedabad, which topped the list for several weeks, for the second consecutive day.

Ahmedaabd reported 128 new cases, Vadodara 119, and Rajkot 60.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 19 cases, Dahod and Jamnagar 14 each,  Mehsana 12, Kutch and Junagadh 11 each, Kheda 10, Anand and Sabarkantha nine each, Bhavnagar and Narmada eight each, etc.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,52,559, new cases 615, deaths 4,347, active cases 7,695, and people tested so far 1,01,01,064.

In the Union Territory (UT) of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, two fresh cases were reported, taking the total count of COVID-19 infections to 3,354, officials said.

With no patient getting discharged on Monday, the number of recovered cases remained at 3,347 in the UT, which now has five active cases.

