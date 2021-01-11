STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMA endorses safety, efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, requests its 3.5 lakh members to get vaccinated

IMA said in a statement said that the association stands with the scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD.

Published: 11th January 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Endorsing the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday announced that it has decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID vaccination programme rolled out by Government of India.

IMA said in a statement said that the association stands with the scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD, so public awareness and countering with myths on vaccine percolating in social media.

The vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16. The decision was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

"The Indian Medical Association, the largest representative body of Modern Medicine Doctors after an extensive review of scientific data, indexed articles, expert panel reports and in discussion with IMA, ICMR and WHO experts, decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID Vaccination programme rolled out by Govt. of India," the IMA said in a statement.

"We stand with the scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both these vaccines, so public awareness and countering with myths on vaccine percolating in social media shall be our priority. Our Modern Medicine Doctors will vouch for the safety, quality and professionalism In this difficult time and support the emergency approval for the usage of Vaccines," the statements said.

The Indian Medical Association in an official statement has requested all its 3.5 lakhs members in 1800 Local branches to voluntarily come out to get vaccinated first to show to the world that these vaccines are safe and efficacious.

Indian Medical Association appreciates and congratulates the hard works of Indian Scientists, Modern Medicine Doctors and the Government of India for bringing out two Indian Vaccines against SARS Covid-19, the statement said.

"Bharat Biotech has developed a whole viron inactivated vaccine (COVAXIN) and Serum Institute of India, Pune a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vector Vaccine (COVISHIELD) are our Indian Vaccines. Good protective levels of antibodies have been found to develop with our Indian Vaccines against current strain and new mutated strains. These vaccines are practically easy to store and used in Indian Condition," IMA said.

India is heading towards becoming superpower with Research and Development in the field of modern medicine and IMA rightfully stands firm as the natural and professional stakeholder in this achievement not only in the development of the vaccine but also in delivering the vaccine, IMA said.

"All infrastructure facilities of IMA branches across the country will be available voluntarily for this vaccination programme and allow members of Indian Medical Association will voluntarily serve with technical and supportive manpower," the statement added.

IMA believes getting a vaccination is not only to protect Individual but also to brings herd immunity to the community thereby raising the hope to control the corona pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine COVAXIN COVISHIELD
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp