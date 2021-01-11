Jharkhand Governor summons CM Hemant Soren over increasing crimes against women

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Governor Droupadi Murmu summoned Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday and expressed concern over increasing rape incidents and crimes against women in Jharkhand. She told CM Soren that such incidents malign the image of the state. Soren assured her that action will be taken soon after proper investigation into the matters.

Earlier, the Governor also talked to Jharkhand Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan over the phone and asked to set up fast track courts for rape cases and crimes against women so that such cases could be disposed of without delay and culprits could be punished accordingly.

“The accused, who have been arrested immediately, should also be put behind bars so that deterrence could be created among criminals and such incidents may be checked,” said Murmu. The Jharkhand High Court, by taking such steps, may set up an example in bringing down the incidents of rape and crime against women, she added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP Women’s cell, headed by Koderma MP Annapurna Devi, also met the Governor and appraised her about the increasing incidents of rape, crime against women and murder in the State.