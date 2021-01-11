STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Job crisis: Overqualified candidates form bulk of 1.5-lakh odd aspirants in Bihar for grade-IV posts

Sources said that around 70 per cent of the candidates in the serpentine queues were overqualified, with their degrees spanning a gamut of specialisations.

Published: 11th January 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Engineers, science and management graduates formed bulk of the 1.5 lakh-odd aspirants for the 96 Grade-IV posts at the Bihar Secretariat in 2019.

Job security and lack of employment opportunity were attributed for these overqualified candidates sweating it out for the government postings. 

Sources said that around 70 per cent of the candidates in the serpentine queues were overqualified, with their degrees spanning a gamut of specialisations ranging from BTech, MBA, BEd, MTech, Bed, and  MA/MSc(post graduation).

Sunil Kumar, an MTech degree holder from a private university, and Prem Lata Kumari, a postgraduate in Hindi literature, told media that they had never imaged that they would have to stand in queue for a grade-IV job.

“But now, it does not matter. The status does not matter. Whatever job we get will help rid us of unemployment,” they said.

Manoj Kumar, an MBA in Human Resource from a south Indian university, said that government job carries a lot of significance and security.

“Better a government job, irrespective of its status,” he said.

According to sources, there were 96 vacancies of office-assistant.

However, around 1.5 lakh applications were received. Sources said that a huge number of candidates applied form neighbouring states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, and UP.

Recently, 119 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) passed out from the training centre.

Among them, a good number was of doctors and engineers. Job security was cited as the primary reason for this, sources said.

The initiation parade ceremony of the 119 trainee DSP of the 56-59th batch was held at Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir on Saturday with DGP SK Singhal as chief guest.

Bhrigu Srinivasan, director of the Bihar Police Academy, speaking at occasion said that it was a matter of pride that the trainee DSPs had chosen a police job despite of having higher degrees. 

Sources said that 41 of them are master-degree holders while 28 have engineering, 8 MBAs, four PhDs, one MBBS and one IIT degrees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Secretariat Job Crisis Bihar Job Crisis unemployment
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp