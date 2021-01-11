Job crisis: Overqualified candidates form bulk of 1.5-lakh odd aspirants in Bihar for grade-IV posts

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Engineers, science and management graduates formed bulk of the 1.5 lakh-odd aspirants for the 96 Grade-IV posts at the Bihar Secretariat in 2019.

Job security and lack of employment opportunity were attributed for these overqualified candidates sweating it out for the government postings.

Sources said that around 70 per cent of the candidates in the serpentine queues were overqualified, with their degrees spanning a gamut of specialisations ranging from BTech, MBA, BEd, MTech, Bed, and MA/MSc(post graduation).

Sunil Kumar, an MTech degree holder from a private university, and Prem Lata Kumari, a postgraduate in Hindi literature, told media that they had never imaged that they would have to stand in queue for a grade-IV job.

“But now, it does not matter. The status does not matter. Whatever job we get will help rid us of unemployment,” they said.

Manoj Kumar, an MBA in Human Resource from a south Indian university, said that government job carries a lot of significance and security.

“Better a government job, irrespective of its status,” he said.

According to sources, there were 96 vacancies of office-assistant.

However, around 1.5 lakh applications were received. Sources said that a huge number of candidates applied form neighbouring states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, and UP.

Recently, 119 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) passed out from the training centre.

Among them, a good number was of doctors and engineers. Job security was cited as the primary reason for this, sources said.

The initiation parade ceremony of the 119 trainee DSP of the 56-59th batch was held at Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir on Saturday with DGP SK Singhal as chief guest.

Bhrigu Srinivasan, director of the Bihar Police Academy, speaking at occasion said that it was a matter of pride that the trainee DSPs had chosen a police job despite of having higher degrees.

Sources said that 41 of them are master-degree holders while 28 have engineering, 8 MBAs, four PhDs, one MBBS and one IIT degrees.