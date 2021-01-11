Maharashtra: Five held for cheating government job aspirants

By PTI

THANE: Five persons have been arrested from Kolhapur in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating several people by promising them jobs in various departments of the state and Central governments and in the Mumbai civic body, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

In some cases, the accused had even issued 'appointment letters' for various positions in these departments and in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to the victims.

The gang members used to operate as a placement agency from an office in Navi Mumbai and one of them, a woman, posed as its general manager, the official said.

Prima facie, the accused had collected over Rs 10 lakh from the victims.

"The accused have also cheated around 25 to 30 people by promising them jobs in Railways, ONGC, and in departments of Income Tax, Forest, and Revenue," NRI Sagri police station senior inspector Ravindra Patil told reporters.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.