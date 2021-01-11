STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra reports 2,438 COVID-19 cases, tally rises 19,71,552

The department said of the 40 deaths, 22 took place in the past 48 hours, five last week and the remaining 13 occurred in the period before the last week, but were added to the fatality count now.

Published: 11th January 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,71,552 with the addition of 2,438 fresh cases on Monday, while nearly 4,300 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With 40 more deaths, the state's coronavirus fatality count rose to 50,101, it said in a statement here.

The department said of the 40 deaths, 22 took place in the past 48 hours, five last week and the remaining 13 occurred in the period before the last week, but were added to the fatality count now.

A total of 4,286 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,67,988, the department said.

There are now 52,288 active cases in the state, it added.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 434, while Nagpur city saw a daily rise of 233 infections.

In the limits of municipal corporations of Pune and Thane, 146 and 114 cases, respectively, were reported in the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Of the total deaths reported on Monday, seven were from Mumbai city.

Neighboring Thane city and Wardha district in Vidarbha region recorded three deaths each, it said.

Out of the total 2,438 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), accounted for 826. The MMR -- which includes Mumbai and its satellite cities -- has till now reported 6,76,298 cases and 19,260 deaths.

The country's financial capital alone has witnessed 2,99,326 cases and 11,193 deaths till now.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.75 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.54 percent, the department said.

Currently, 2,30,699 people are in-home quarantine and 2,468 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 1,34,43,229 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the state so far -- 42,059 of them in the last 24 hours, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,71,552; new cases 2,438; deaths: 50,101; discharged 18,67,988; active cases: 52,288; people tested so far: 1,34,43,229.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp