Pandemic slowed speed, but India will certainly become USD 5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Though the ongoing pandemic has slowed down the pace of realising USD 5 trillion economy, but India will certainly achieve it, said said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

"Reforms have been done in many sectors including the pharma, infrastructure and space sectors during COVID-19. The pandemic may slow down the speed to realise the dream of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy but we will certainly achieve it," Shah said.

The Union Minister was speaking here during the launch of the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.

He said the coal sector of the country needed transparency and utilisation of its full potential and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government the much-needed push was given to the sector.

"The coal sector of the country needed transparency and utilisation of its maximum potential. Looking at the coal sector from a distance, there used to be a feeling that the contribution of the coal sector to the country's economy is not getting even a third of its contribution.

There were many hurdles, but policy changes started from the time the government was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, which gave momentum to the sector," Shah said.

He explained that removing inconsistency in the coal sector and bringing transparency was the aim of PM Modi.

Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi was also present on the occasion.