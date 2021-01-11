STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi should apologise to farmers after Supreme Court rap; repeal farm laws: Congress

Surjewala said never in the 73-year history of this country had a government been exposed in this fashion for its arrogance, its intemperate behavior, and insensitivity towards 62 crore farmers.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologize to the farmers of the country and repeal the three farm laws which are being opposed by them after the Supreme Court rapped the Centre over the handling of the agitation.

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also urged the apex court to register cases against Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Yogi Adityanath after taking note of their actions that caused damage to public property.

He said the central and state governments have dug up roads and caused blockades on the national highways around the national capital.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize not only to the families of 65 farmers who have sacrificed themselves but also to the 62 crore farmers of the country. The prime minister should thereafter talk to the agitating farmers himself and nothing short of it is acceptable to the 'annadatas'," he told reporters.

Surjewala said the prime minister should come forward and wipe the tears of farmers, he should shed his support for crony capitalists and announce the repeal of the three farm laws immediately.

He held the prime minister, the home minister and chief ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh directly responsible for the current agitation, saying they stopped the farmers from coming to Delhi and expressing their anger and opposition to the farm laws in a Gandhian manner.

"The Supreme Court is the protector of laws and the Constitution and we all have faith in it. If someone opposes the laws in a Gandhian manner, then the court will also support such opposition, as protesting peacefully is a basic right enshrined in the Constitution."

"The prime minister and home minister are responsible for the current situation. We are confident that the Supreme Court will take note of the anti-national action of the prime minister and the home minister as well as the chief ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and register cases against them," he added.

He said the Supreme Court should take note of the actions of the prime minister, Shah, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dushyant Chautala, and Adityanath whose governments dug up roads and blocked roads by putting up barriers, and register cases against them for causing losses to the state exchequer and damage to public property.

He also noted that when the Modi government is ready to do 18 amendments in the laws, it shows that the laws are not right, and then why does it not repeal these laws.

"Today, the Supreme Court expressed its anguish and its disappointment over repeated failure of talks and on the failure of the government in being able to find a solution," he alleged.

Surjewala said never in the 73-year history of this country had a government been exposed in this fashion for its arrogance, its intemperate behavior, and insensitivity towards 62 crore farmers.

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Centre's vehement opposition to its suggestion that the implementation of three new farm laws be held back for the time being so as to help find an amicable solution to the ongoing farmers' protest against them at Delhi borders.

While rapping the Centre for its handling of farmers' protest against the new laws, the apex court said that either the implementation of these statutes be held back or the top court itself will proceed to do so on the recommendation of a court-appointed committee which is to be constituted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Congress Farm laws Farmers protest Supreme Court
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp