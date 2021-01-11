STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi's meeting with CMs today to discuss COVID-19 situation, vaccination rollout

India's coronavirus tally on Sunday reached 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases while the death toll climbed to 1,50,999.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout.

"At 4 PM on Monday 11th January, PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination rollout," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had tweeted.

Days after COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

The Prime Minister had earlier chaired several meetings with chief ministers in this regard.

On January 9, he had chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/Union Territories for COVID vaccination.

The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crores, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores.

