Refused to serve chicken, two drunk men set hotel on fire in Maharashtra

By PTI

NAGPUR: Two men were arrested for allegedly setting a roadside hotel on fire here in Maharashtra in an inebriated condition after its owner refused to serve them chicken in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accused Shankar Tayde (29) and Sagar Patel (19) visited the hotel in Beltarodi area and asked for chicken around 1 AM, an official said.

As the hotel owner expressed his inability to oblige, they set the hotel ablaze, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.